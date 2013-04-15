EURO GOVT-Bunds steady; liquidity eases euro zone concerns

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were steady on Monday amid expectations that the world’s largest central banks will keep easing monetary policy, offsetting concerns about how the euro zone tackles its debt problems.

Euro zone finance ministers backed a 10 billion euro bailout for Cyprus on Friday, but the island itself had to come up with 13 billion to cover its financing needs over the next three years.

That sum was almost twice as large as initially expected by market participants and raised concerns that numbers may not add up in the longer run and ultimately Cyprus will need more cash.

However, expectations of a European Central Bank rate cut later this year, the presence of the bank’s as yet untested bond-buying programme (OMT) and the prospect of unprecedented monetary easing in Japan kept markets relatively calm.

Safe-haven Bund futures were last flat on the day at 145.88. Higher-yielding euro zone debt was expected to remain supported by the low-rate environment.

“Risk measures remain generally well supported going into this week, with markets remaining fairly immune to euro zone concerns in Cyprus and elsewhere as the ECB’s OMT threat continues to do its work,” Credit Agricole strategists said in a note.