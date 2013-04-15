EURO GOVT-Bond markets steady, outlook hinges on economic data

* Bond yields steady at low levels across euro zone

* Rally pauses, economic data to drive next move

* Anticipation of Japanese cash promotes calm

By William James and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, April 15 (Reuters) - Government bonds across the euro zone held broadly steady on Monday as low yields tempered enthusiasm to keep buying, leaving the near-term outlook dependent on upcoming economic data.

With yields near record lows on highly-rated debt from the Netherlands and France, and German bond yields close to the “crisis level” troughs seen last year when a euro zone break up was considered a realistic possibility, the rally initiated just over a week ago stalled.

In recent sessions expectation that a huge monetary stimulus programme in Japan could drive cash into the euro zone bond market has sparked buying by speculators looking to profit from a big rally. But, in the absence of confirmation of Japanese buying, that move has run out of steam.

Fresh impetus could come from economic data due over the next week, kicking off with Tuesday’s German ZEW sentiment survey, although next week’s Purchasing Managers’ Index data was seen as most crucial.

“What the market will focus on in the coming weeks is what the early indicators will say about what the recovery in the euro zone, and whether we’re seeing any glimmer of hope - this is something we desperately need,” said Christian Lenk, strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

Bund futures were 15 ticks higher at 146.03, while 10-year cash yields were down 1 basis point at 1.25 percent. Lenk said weak data could push Bund yields lower, but the absence of negative surprises, even if numbers are as weak as expected, may be enough to see yields rebound somewhat.

The current low-interest-rate environment - ECB rates are at a record low 0.75 percent - also supported lower-rated euro zone bonds as investors accepted greater risks in exchange for higher returns than those offered by German debt.

Italian yields, which have fallen more than half a point in the past three weeks, were flat at 4.35 percent.

RELATIVE CALM

Those prices painted a picture of relative calm, despite persistent worries about the region’s weakest members.

Under a bailout package agreed on Friday, Cyprus must come up with 13 billion euros to cover its financing needs over the next three years, almost double the figure initially expected by market participants.

Concerns then emerged that Cyprus may not be able to raise that sum in the future and that it would ultimately need more aid from the euro zone, although the bloc said it could not offer more than it already had.

“This is one of the most wishful-thinking bailout packages we have seen throughout the crisis. The question is not if the package has to be restructured, but when,” Lenk said.

Cyprus was not the only trouble spot in the region. Italy is still without a government after inconclusive elections in February, Spain has asked for more time to cut its budget deficit, Portugal plans new spending cuts after a court rejected some of its austerity measures and even higher-rated countries such as France battle a lack of growth.

“Overall you would say it’s a negative backdrop,” Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said. “But as we’ve seen in the past several weeks or months with the problems in Cyprus, the lack of government in Italy, the market is focusing on the approaching liquidity wall.”

The liquidity wall that markets are anticipating mainly refers to the Bank of Japan’s plans.

While there has not so far been any evidence of increased Japanese inflows, analysts still expect investors there to dump assets denominated in the weakening yen in favour of higher yields in other regions.