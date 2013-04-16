EURO GOVT-German Bund futures dip after ZEW data

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - German Bund futures dipped on Tuesday in thin trade after the ZEW German analyst and investor sentiment came out weak, but better than some market participants expected.

The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its monthly poll of economic sentiment fell to 36.3 points from 48.5 in March, undershooting the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 economists for a reading of 42.0.

But traders said some in the market had expected an even weaker number and sold safe-haven Bunds after the release.

“There was a rumour that this was going to be even more supportive for bonds, so the number would be a very low number,”one trader said, adding that at current levels, 10-year German yields were unsustainable without a constant flow of negative macro news.

Bund futures were last 17 ticks lower on the day at 145.17, having stood broadly unchanged before the data.