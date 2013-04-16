FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-German Bund futures dip after ZEW data
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2013 / 9:21 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-German Bund futures dip after ZEW data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 16 (Reuters) - German Bund futures dipped on Tuesday in thin trade after the ZEW German analyst and investor sentiment came out weak, but better than some market participants expected.

The Mannheim-based ZEW think tank said on Tuesday its monthly poll of economic sentiment fell to 36.3 points from 48.5 in March, undershooting the consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of 38 economists for a reading of 42.0.

But traders said some in the market had expected an even weaker number and sold safe-haven Bunds after the release.

“There was a rumour that this was going to be even more supportive for bonds, so the number would be a very low number,”one trader said, adding that at current levels, 10-year German yields were unsustainable without a constant flow of negative macro news.

Bund futures were last 17 ticks lower on the day at 145.17, having stood broadly unchanged before the data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.