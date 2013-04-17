FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds steady before German debt sale
#Market News
April 17, 2013 / 6:14 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds steady before German debt sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - German Bund futures held steady on Wednesday with investors refraining from putting on big positions before a sale of 4 billion euros of 10-year German debt later in the session.

Analysts expect the auction will be supported by expectations that the European Central Bank will cut interest rates in coming months.

Anticipation that the euro zone’s safe-haven debt will also benefit from potential Japanese investors switching out of their ultra-low yielding domestic bonds into foreign ones offering relatively higher returns is also seen bolstering demand.

At 1.3 percent, German 10-year Bunds offer a yield pick-up over their Japanese equivalents whose yields slumped to record lows of 0.6 percent after the Bank of Japan unveiled huge stimulus measures.

“It (anticipation of Japanese buying) is in the background and it’s supportive but I don’t see an imminent wave of buying,” a trader said.

“I think the auction will be OK. It may wear on the market a little bit this morning. It’s 4 billion euros of bonds to hedge but nothing dramatic.”

The Bund future was flat at 145.73.

