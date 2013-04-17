FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds fall as investors prepare for German auction
April 17, 2013 / 7:19 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds fall as investors prepare for German auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell on Wednesday as traders pushed for lower prices before an auction of 4 billion euros of German 10-year bonds later in the day.

The Bund future was last 29 ticks down on the day at 145.44, pushing 10-year yields up 2.6 basis points to 1.297 percent.

“We have this ... auction today so this should bring Bunds closer to 1.30 percent in 10-year yields,” one trader said, adding that people were also unwinding risk protection trades put on into the weekend.

