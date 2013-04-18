EURO GOVT-German Bunds hold near recent highs, supply eyed

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were steady at Thursday’s open, holding close to recent highs and supported by expectations of loose central bank policy, with focus for the session falling on Spanish and French debt auctions.

The Bund future was flat at 146.24, close to the recent high of 146.54 set at the start of the month. Demand was boosted on Wednesday by comments from European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann, who stoked belief that interest rates could fall if economic data remains weak.

“There’s a bit of supply to contend with this morning so that may put the brakes on things for now but the way the market has been trading we should press on here,” a trader said, predicting a medium term drop in 10-year Bund yields to 1.1 percent from their current 1.23 percent.

Later in the session Spain and France both issue debt, with demand expected to be supported by investors’ ongoing hunt for higher yields as a result of the current low-rate environment in the euro zone.