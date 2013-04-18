EURO GOVT-Strong Spanish debt auction extends periphery rally

* Strong Spanish auction supports peripheral debt * Rally fades after Italy's presidential vote * Bunds pare losses after U.S. data By Marius Zaharia and William James LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Lower-rate euro zone debt yields dipped on Thursday after a successful Spanish debt sale, but the fall was limited by renewed uncertainty in Italy, which failed to elect a state president. Spain beat its fund-raising target and sold 10-year debt at the lowest yield in three years at a 4.7-billion-euro ($6 billion) sale, underlining investors' willingness to accept lower credit ratings in exchange for higher yields. In Italy, the parliament failed to elect a new state president in its first vote on Thursday, due to deep splits in the centre-left. Candidate Franco Marini was backed by both centre-left leader Pier Luigi Bersani and centre right's Silvio Berlusconi, and a favourable vote for him would have been a sign that the two sides can reach a deal to break the deadlock following February's inconclusive elections. Spanish 10-year yields were last 2 basis points lower on the day at 4.68 percent, having fallen as low as 4.62 percent earlier in the session. Equivalent Italian yields were flat at 4.26 percent, off session lows of 4.18 percent. "Spain's auction today went well, it got pretty good demand and the pricing was quite good," said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director of fixed income research at Sunrise Brokers. "But the main driver after that was the situation in Italy. It looks like the whole agreement surrounding the candidate has been thrown out the window and it complicates things." Safe-haven German Bund futures pared earlier losses as the rally in the periphery faded and after data showed factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region unexpectedly contracted in April.. The last traded flat at 146.25, compared with a session low of 145.86. They were within sight of the April 4 high of 146.54. A break above that level would put the contract at its highest level since June 2012 - when Spanish borrowing costs were spiking on expectations Madrid would need a bailout. Those fears have been calmed by the ECB's promise to intervene in bond markets if needed, and a flood of liquidity provided by central banks. JAPANESE MONEY Euro zone yields have fallen since the Bank of Japan announced a huge stimulus plan designed to spark its moribund economy into life. The $1.4 trillion bond-buying scheme was expected to eventually force Japanese investors to look beyond their low-yielding domestic bond market in search of returns. Data from the Japanese Ministry of Finance showed Japanese investors actually selling their holdings of foreign bonds over the last week, but analysts said low returns and a weakening yen would eventually drive money out of the country. Some investors have sought to prepare for the arrival of Japanese cash by locking in yields at current levels, but they were expecting the Bank of Japan liquidity to arrive at a slow pace. "Japanese investors tend to be notoriously cautious so it's going to be some time before we see any evidence that Japanese funds are shifting out of Japan to overseas markets," said Nick Stamenkovic, strategist at RIA Capital Markets in Edinburgh. "In 2012 France, Germany and the Netherlands were the favourite areas but with yields falling there they may be tempted to increase exposure to Italy and Spain. But, as yet there's no evidence at the moment."