FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds erase losses after ECB's Constancio comments
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
Spanish PM faces crisis after violent secession vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds erase losses after ECB's Constancio comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 22 (Reuters) - German Bund futures erased losses on Monday with traders citing reports of comments from European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio which prompted increased bets of an interest rate cut.

“The ECB’s tone has been pretty dovish...they are telling us that they are lining up for a rate cut,” a trader said.

Bund futures were flat at 146.03, bouncing off a day’s low of 145.72 hit earlier after an Italian presidential deal raised prospects of a two-month political impasse in the country.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.