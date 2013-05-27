FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds edge up in quiet session as equities in focus
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 27, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds edge up in quiet session as equities in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - German Bund futures edged up in early trade on Monday with analysts citing technical factors supporting the market in a quiet session with U.S. and UK markets shut.

Focus remained on equity markets after their sharp selloff last week on concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve might scale back its stimulus programme if the economy continued to improve.

At 0707 GMT, the Bund future was 5 ticks up at 144.63 compared with 144.58 at Friday’s settlement close.

The Bund is near a key support level, at 144.26, which is the 38 percent retracement of the rally since the rally at the end of January and the beginning of May, said Mathias van der Jeugt, a strategist at KBC in Brussels.

“Today we think this level will most likely hold because of the low volumes,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.