FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds dip as equities seen higher, supply eyed
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds dip as equities seen higher, supply eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - German Bund futures dipped at the open on Tuesday with European equities predicted to extend their recovery and as traders made way for a raft of Dutch and Belgian debt supply later in the day.

The Netherlands will sell up to 3 billion euros of 10-year bonds while Belgium aims to raise 2.9 billion to 3.9 billion euro in auctions of five-, 10- and 20-year benchmarks as well as a 2035 non-benchmark bond.

European equities were predicted to open higher following a rebound in Japanese stocks.

“It’s not done any harm that there’s a bit of stabilisation in equity markets,” said Rabobank strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.

“And maybe the comment by (European Central Bank board member Joerg) Asmussen that the ECB will keep policy accommodative for as long as necessary is adding to the positivity in European equities and peripherals are a bit tighter.”

At 0702 GMT, the Bund future was 20 ticks down at 144.06 compared with 144.26 at Monday’s settlement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.