REFILE-EURO GOVT-Bunds edge up before U.S., euro zone data

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - German Bund futures inched up at the open on Friday with traders looking to a batch of data later in the day that could shed light on the euro zone and U.S. monetary policy outlook.

Bunds clawed back some ground on Thursday after below-forecast U.S. GDP growth data, a rise in new jobless benefit claims and tepid pending home sales reassured investors that the Fed was unlikely to scale back its bond purchases soon.

Investors are now looking to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan’s May consumer sentiment index due at 1355 GMT, personal income and consumption data at 1230 GMT and the Chicago PMI due at 1345 GMT for a steer on the outlook for the economy.

Before that, focus will be on euro zone inflation data at 0900 GMT after German inflation ticked up in May, cooling some expectations the European Central Bank would cut interest rates at its policy meeting next week.

“It’s a tricky mix of data for the market. We could see up and downs in the market related to the noise around the data...but the market is more likely to consolidate a bit going into the weekend,” said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

At 0705 GMT, the Bund future was 10 ticks up at 143.83 compared with 143.73 at Thursday’s settlement.