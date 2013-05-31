EURO GOVT-Bunds rise on ECB's Visco's comments, downbeat data

* Month-end related buying supports U.S. German, debt * U.S. data eyed for steer on Fed stimulus outlook * Spanish yields rise before debt sales next week By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - German Bunds pushed higher on Friday as weak euro zone data and comments from a European central banker reinforced the view the bank will keep policy ultra-easy to support the economy. Bunds extended the previous session's gains after euro zone unemployment hit a record in April, inflation stayed well below the ECB's target, and downbeat German retail sales cast doubt about the strength of the recovery in the region's biggest economy. ECB Governing Council member Ignazio Visco said the bank stands ready to take further policy action to help the economy. Policymakers will decide next Thursday whether to cut interest rates from a record low 0.50 percent. Bund futures were last 42 ticks up on the day at 144.15 with 10-year yields down 4 basis points down at 1.44 percent. "The market seems to have taken on board comments earlier by Visco that the ECB stands ready to act to support the economy. The data was also not great and that caused a bounce in Bunds," one trader said. German 10-year yields are expected to fall further from the 1.519 percent hit earlier this week, their highest level in nearly three months, with month-end related buying supporting safe-haven debt at the expense of riskier assets. U.S. DATA Investors are now looking to U.S. data later in the session for a steer on the strength of the economic recovery, though analysts said the market impact was likely to be muted before a jobs report due out next week, which should shed light on the future of the Federal Reserve's stimulus programme. Financial markets have been nervous since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the central bank may decide to taper its programme within the next few policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. That drove U.S. Treasury yields up to a 13-month high. "Investors are starting to look forward to next week's data, particularly non-farm payrolls and manufacturing survey which will be crucial for near-term sentiment," RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said. "If there are signs that the labour market is strengthening then markets will fear that the Fed could reduce the pace of asset purchases sooner rather than later and that should renew the selloff." Peripheral euro zone bonds were on the back foot as riskier assets succumbed to profit-taking going into the weekend. The Spanish 10-year yield was 8 basis points higher at 4.42 percent with traders also pushing for cheaper prices before debt sales next week while the Italian equivalent was up 5 bps at 4.15 percent.