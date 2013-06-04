EURO GOVT-Bunds dip as easing U.S. stimulus concerns lift equities

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - German Bund futures dipped at the open on Tuesday as riskier assets recovered after weak U.S. manufacturing data eased concerns the Federal Reserve could soon start to cut down on its stimulus measures.

Trade is expected to remain choppy before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday which is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged and U.S. non-farm payrolls data on Friday which could provide more clarity on the future of the Fed’s bond purchases.

“We can go up and down depending on what stocks do until non-farm payrolls on Friday. There may be some nerves before the ECB on Thursday ... but we shouldn’t necessarily go too far (in the Bund sell-off) ahead of Friday,” a trader said.

At 0705 GMT, Bund futures were 22 ticks down at 143.34 compared with 143.56 at Monday’s settlement. European equities were set to rebound, tracking a rally on Wall Street overnight.