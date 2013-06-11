FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds dip, track Japanese bonds as BOJ stands pat
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Bunds dip, track Japanese bonds as BOJ stands pat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell at the open on Tuesday, tracking weaker Japanese government bonds after the Bank of Japan refrained from announcing a new long-dated funding operation some investors had hoped for.

Bund losses were, however, seen capped on investors’ wariness before a two-day German court hearing starting later in the day about the legality of the European Central Bank’s bond-buying scheme that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.

The Constitutional Court will hear whether Germany, Europe’s largest economy, can legally participate in bailout schemes. A ruling, however, is not expected until after German national elections in September.

The Bund future was last 19 ticks down at 142.66 compared with 142.85 at Monday’s settlement.

“The market is tracking the disappointment in JGBs that the BOJ didn’t address any of the recent volatility in the bond market there,” a trader said.

“Away from that people will be looking the comments at the OMT (ECB bond purchase) hearing. We’re not going to get any definitive answer from there today.” (Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise/editing by Chris Pizzey, London MPG Desk, +44 (0)207 542-4441)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.