EURO GOVT-Peripheral debt falls as stimulus concern weighs on risk
June 11, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Peripheral debt falls as stimulus concern weighs on risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Peripheral euro zone bond prices fell across the board on Tuesday as concern that major central banks may not maintain current levels of stimulus for much longer hit riskier assets.

“There’s a bit of risk-off after the BOJ, which is adding to QE (quantitative easing) talk,” one trader said, referring to the Bank of Japan, which refrained from taking further policy measures to stem volatility in the bond market.

Another trader said some nervousness over a German Constitutional Court hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank’s bond buying scheme could also be prompting some investors to cut their exposure to lower-rated euro zone debt.

Greek 10-year bond yields were up 63 basis points at 10.22 percent while Portuguese equivalents up 34 bps at 6.59 percent. Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were up 7 bps at 4.34 percent and 4.66 percent respectively.

