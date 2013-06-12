FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds dip as German debt sale eyed
June 12, 2013 / 6:11 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds dip as German debt sale eyed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Bund futures slipped at the open on Wednesday before a sale of two-year German debt and as concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon cut back its bond purchases keeps investors on edge.

Euro zone bond prices have fallen across the board this week, with Bund futures hitting their lowest in three months on concern the era of abundant central bank stimulus that has supported markets could be coming to an end.

At 0702 GMT, the Bund future was nine ticks down at 142.65 compared with 142.74 at Wednesday’s settlement, but trading was expected to remain choppy.

“I do think the market is getting a bit ahead of itself but it’s hard to fight the trend. It’s all very volatile,” a trader said.

The German sale of up to 5 billion euro of two-year bonds later in the session is widely expected to fare well, with investors lured by a recent sharp rise in yields back into positive territory.

