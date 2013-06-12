EURO GOVT-Peripheral bonds stabilize, more volatility expected

* Lower-rated debt recovers broadly after sharp sell-off

* Concern over Fed outlook keeps traders wary

* Higher yields help demand at German debt sale

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Lower-rated euro zone bonds stabilized on Wednesday after a recent sell-off driven by concerns over the future of global monetary stimulus, but trade was expected to remain choppy.

Euro zone bonds have fallen broadly in recent weeks as concern the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon scale back its bond purchases keeps investors on edge.

Those worries were compounded on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan disappointed investors who had expected new measures to calm volatility in Japanese bonds. Trading was seen remaining choppy until more details on the Fed’s outlook emerge next week from its monetary policy meeting.

“Yesterday everybody was panic-selling and today that selling has abated, sentiment is more positive and people are covering short positions,” a trader said.

“Prices are purely driven by positioning at the moment.”

Spanish 10-year yields fell 4.7 basis points to 4.62 percent, Portuguese yields were down 4.2 bps at 6.44 percent and the Irish equivalent were 10 bps lower at 4.13 percent.

Yields on Greece’s 10-year benchmark bond were 32 basis points higher at 10.33 percent after Athens failed to sell state gas firm DEPA on Monday, putting it at risk of missing bailout targets.

Investors kept an eye on a hearing in Germany’s top court into the legality of the ECB’s untested bond-buying scheme, the OMT, which has defused the region’s debt crisis.

The court is not expected to rule until after German elections in September, but market participants are sensitive to any comments that may hint at future curbs on the scheme.

“There is a chance that we get a negative decision. The constitutional court is known for its independence... It’s just reminding us that we don’t have OMT in the bag,” David Keeble, global head of fixed income strategy at Credit Agricole, said.

“...I think once we get through the uncertainty of what the Fed is up to, in particular,... we will settle down to our usual path of declining yield spreads to Germany.”

OPPORTUNITY

Italy underperformed Spain as traders made way for a sale of up to 4 billion euros of three- and 15-year bonds on Thursday at which Rome is expected to pay higher borrowing costs as investors fret over the future of global economic stimulus.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields were little changed on the day at 4.37 percent.

Italy’s one-year debt costs rose at auction for the first time in three months on Wednesday. {ID:nL5N0EO1B1]

Some investors still saw opportunity in the peripheral euro zone market, especially in Italian debt.

“We have been a holder of Italy for 18 months and we think on the long-term fundamentals they are doing the right things, making the right noises,” said David Zahn, head of European Fixed Income at fund manager Franklin Templeton.

In core markets, German Bunds settled just 5 ticks higher on the day at 142.79. A sale of 4.04 billion euros of two-year bonds met healthy demand as the recent rise in yields helped lure investors.