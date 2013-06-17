FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bunds rise on Greek political tensions
June 17, 2013 / 10:47 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds rise on Greek political tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed losses on Monday with traders citing concerns that tensions in Greece’s ruling coalition could prompt an early election.

Exactly a year after a general election brought Prime Minister Antonis Samaras and his two leftist allies to power, the three parties have fed fears of hugely disruptive snap polls by refusing to compromise over the closure last week of the state broadcaster ERT.

“Bunds are rallying and it’s being put down to noises that (fresh) elections in Greece would be credit negative,” a trader said.

Bund futures were last 9 ticks up on the day at 143.95, having fallen as low as 143.48 earlier.

