FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Euro zone yields rise as Fed-led sell-off continues
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2013 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

EURO GOVT-Euro zone yields rise as Fed-led sell-off continues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Government bond yields rose sharply across the euro zone on Monday, extending last week’s rise triggered by the Federal Reserve’s plans to reduce monetary stimulus later this year.

Italian 10-year yields rose 18 basis points on the day to 4.76 percent, while equivalent Spanish yields were 12 bps higher at 5 percent. Other euro zone bond yields also rose.

German Bund futures fell 113 ticks to as low as 140.17, tracking losses in U.S. T-note futures which were down more than a point at 125-07/32.

“It’s ... this overall story of less liquidity support from central banks and it’s an ongoing market correction for almost three weeks now,” one trader said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.