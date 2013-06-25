FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EURO GOVT-Bund futures bounce off eight-month lows
June 25, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bund futures bounce off eight-month lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose on Tuesday, bouncing off eight-month lows hit after the Federal Reserve said it planned to reduce monetary stimulus later this year.

The Fed said its monetary policy outlook would be tightly correlated with how the economy performs, making investors increasingly cautious before U.S. economic data releases. Durable goods, consumer confidence and housing data are all due later in the day.

“We have a vast amount of data, it’s going to be very volatile,” one trader said, adding that sharp losses in Chinese shares were also supporting low-risk assets.

Bund futures were last 41 ticks higher on the day at 140.72, having fallen by almost three full points in the previous four sessions to hit an eight-month low of 139.90 on Monday.

