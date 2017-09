LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - German Bunds erased their intra-session gains on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumer confidence indicators beat expectations, while sales of new U.S. homes rose to their highest in nearly five years.

Bund futures were last 1 tick higher on the day at 140.32, having risen as high as 141.01 earlier in the session.