EURO GOVT-Bunds recover as ECB to stay accommodative

* ECB policymakers’ dovish comments stabilise market

* Month-end related buying helps Bunds

* Italian, Spanish yields fall as risk appetite improves

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, June 26 (Reuters) - German Bund prices rose on Wednesday, supported by comments from European central bankers the previous day that monetary policy in the euro zone would remain accommodative.

The comments by ECB President Mario Draghi and his French colleague Benoit Coeure helped calm markets caught in a global sell-off since the U.S. Federal Reserve said last week it would reduce monetary stimulus later this year.

Draghi was expected to maintain his dovish tone when he addresses the French parliament later on Wednesday, which could underpin demand for German Bunds near-term.

“The market has ruled out the chances of another ECB easing judging from movements in money market rates but recent comments from the ECB suggest that the door could be open if data surprises to the downside. That provides a little bit of support,” RIA Capital Markets strategist Nick Stamenkovic said.

The Bund future was last 22 ticks up at 140.76, clawing its way off an eight-month low of 139.90 plumbed on Monday, with cash 10-year yields 1.5 basis points down at 1.78 percent.

German 10-year yields have retreated from a 14-month peak of 1.85 percent hit early this week and traders said the market could consolidate below this level helped by month-end buying by pension funds and the reassurances by ECB policymakers before their next monthly meeting next week.

Market participants, however, remained wary that U.S. data could trigger more volatile trade after housing, consumer confidence and business spending plans on Tuesday suggested the economy was gaining momentum.

The Commerce Department is to release its final estimate of first quarter gross domestic product at 1230 GMT. Economists in a Reuters survey forecast a 2.4 percent annualised pace of growth, a repeat of the preliminary Q1 rate.

“If the data remains strong then maybe it’s (Fed stimulus pullback) going to happen but I don’t think we are in any way close to stimulus withdrawal in places like Europe or the UK at the moment,” a trader said. “On that basis we’ll probably continue to favour Bunds over everything.”

Spanish and Italian bonds also rose as demand for riskier assets improved. Spanish 10-year yields were down 8 bps at 4.96 percent while equivalent Italian yields were 4 bps lower at 4.83 percent.