EURO GOVT-Bunds steady, hold gains after ECB policy comments, U.S. growth data

LONDON, June 27 (Reuters) - German Bund futures were steady on Thursday, holding on to recent gains after data suggesting the U.S. Federal Reserve will not rush to end its stimulus programme, and supportive comments from central bank policymakers in the euro zone.

Bund futures hit eight-month lows on Monday in a poor run that came after the Fed laid out plans last week to print less money.

A sharp downward revision to first quarter U.S. economic growth on Wednesday eased fears it would begin winding down the bond-buying scheme soon.

Since last week, the European Central Bank’s President Mario Draghi has said several times it is far from ending its ultra-easy policy, a message also underlined by his French colleague Benoit Coeure on Monday.

Bund futures were last 10 ticks lower on the day at 140.93. “We’ve had pretty supportive news this week,” one trader said.

Italy will offer up to 5 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds later on Thursday, with demand seen supported by the rise in peripheral euro zone yields seen after the Fed announcement.