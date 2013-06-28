EURO GOVT-Bunds fall on comments from Fed's Stein

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed gains on Friday with traders citing slightly less dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Jeremy Stein.

Highlighting the upcoming September policy meeting as a possible time when the U.S. central bank will need to consider reducing its monetary stimulus, Stein ticked off several examples of improvement in the labor market since the scheme was launched in September of last year.

“He was less dovish than some of the other speakers earlier this week,” one trader said.

Bund futures were last 13 ticks down on the day at 141.33, having risen as high as 141.85 earlier.