FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EURO GOVT-Bunds fall on comments from Fed's Stein
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

EURO GOVT-Bunds fall on comments from Fed's Stein

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - German Bund futures reversed gains on Friday with traders citing slightly less dovish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Jeremy Stein.

Highlighting the upcoming September policy meeting as a possible time when the U.S. central bank will need to consider reducing its monetary stimulus, Stein ticked off several examples of improvement in the labor market since the scheme was launched in September of last year.

“He was less dovish than some of the other speakers earlier this week,” one trader said.

Bund futures were last 13 ticks down on the day at 141.33, having risen as high as 141.85 earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.