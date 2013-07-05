FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portuguese yields indicated lower as coalition talks progress
July 5, 2013 / 7:01 AM / 4 years ago

Portuguese yields indicated lower as coalition talks progress

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields were indicated lower in pre-trading on Friday as the country’s prime minister sought to reassure investors that the government’s stability would be maintained.

The selloff in Portuguese debt that sent its 10-year yields above 8 percent this week also eased after the European Central Bank made an unprecedented commitment to keep interest rates at record lows, sparking a broad rally in euro zone bonds.

Portuguese 10-year yields were last indicated 61 basis points down at 6.79 percent, with Spanish and Italian equivalents seen 6 bps lower at 4.59 and 4.36 percent respectively.

