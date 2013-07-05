Portuguese yields indicated lower as coalition talks progress

LONDON, July 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields were indicated lower in pre-trading on Friday as the country’s prime minister sought to reassure investors that the government’s stability would be maintained.

The selloff in Portuguese debt that sent its 10-year yields above 8 percent this week also eased after the European Central Bank made an unprecedented commitment to keep interest rates at record lows, sparking a broad rally in euro zone bonds.

Portuguese 10-year yields were last indicated 61 basis points down at 6.79 percent, with Spanish and Italian equivalents seen 6 bps lower at 4.59 and 4.36 percent respectively.