FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Bunds track U.S. Treasuries lower on Summers Fed talk
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 13, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Bunds track U.S. Treasuries lower on Summers Fed talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German Bunds fell on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries on talk that President Barack Obama’s former economic adviser Lawrence Summers might be appointed the next Federal Reserve chief, which some in the market say could lead to a more hawkish stance.

“There’s talk that now it’s almost a done deal that Obama will name Summers as the next Fed chief and this is seen as a hawkish bias for the Fed. We saw Treasuries selling off overnight that’s why today there’s some adjustment in the Bund,” said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

The Bund future was 46 ticks down at 137.32 compared with 137.78 at Thursday’s settlement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.