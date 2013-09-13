REFILE-Bunds track U.S. Treasuries lower on Summers Fed talk

LONDON, Sept 13 (Reuters) - German Bunds fell on Friday, tracking U.S. Treasuries on talk that President Barack Obama’s former economic adviser Lawrence Summers might be appointed the next Federal Reserve chief, which some in the market say could lead to a more hawkish stance.

“There’s talk that now it’s almost a done deal that Obama will name Summers as the next Fed chief and this is seen as a hawkish bias for the Fed. We saw Treasuries selling off overnight that’s why today there’s some adjustment in the Bund,” said Patrick Jacq, a strategist at BNP Paribas.

The Bund future was 46 ticks down at 137.32 compared with 137.78 at Thursday’s settlement.