Bunds rise as German's Merkel wins vote
September 23, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Bunds rise as German's Merkel wins vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose at the open on Monday with investors seeing little change in German policy towards the euro zone after German Chancellor Angela Merkel won a third term.

Bund gains were, however, seen limited ahead of euro zone manufacturing data later in the day.

On Sunday, Angela Merkel won a landslide personal victory in Germany’s election, although her conservatives appeared just short of the votes needed to rule on their own and may have to convince leftist rivals to join a coalition government.

“Merkel won in line with expectations the focus is now on the shape of the coalition. I presume there’s going to be a grand coalition with SPD. It seems there will be more of the same (policies),” a trader said.

At 0603 GMT, the Bund future was 10 ticks up at 138.42 compared with 138.32 at Friday’s close.

