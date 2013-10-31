Euro falls, Bund futures hit two-month high on low inflation

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The euro fell against the dollar and German Bund futures rose to new two-month highs on Thursday after euro zone inflation came below expectations, increasing chances of further European Central Bank easing.

Euro zone inflation slowed to 0.7 percent in October from 1.1 percent in the previous month, way under the ECB’s roughly 2 percent target.

The euro extended losses, falling 0.4 percent on the day to hit a session low of $1.3669, down from around $1.3693 just before the inflation data was released. German Bund futures hit a two-monnth high of 142.17, having traded as low as 141.52 earlier.

Euribor futures also rose.