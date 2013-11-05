Spanish yields bounce off six-month lows on supply pressure

* Investors make room for Spanish debt supply

* Mood in Spain remains upbeat after Fitch outlook revision

* Investors expect ECB to flag further easing on Thursday

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish government bond yields bounced off six-month lows on Tuesday, with portfolio adjustments before a debt sale this week halting a fall triggered by Fitch upgrading the country’s rating outlook.

Moves in the euro zone bond market were limited before a European Central Bank meeting on Thursday and the U.S. non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 3 basis points to 4.05 percent, having hit a six-month low of 3.96 percent on Monday after Fitch’s outlook revision. Spanish bonds underperformed all euro zone debt except Greece‘s.

Fitch cited progress in cutting the deficit and a sooner-than-expected return to growth, factors which have contributed to a drop in yields from levels above 7 percent a year ago.

But on Tuesday investors made room for about 3-4 billion euros of 2018, 2023 and 2026 bonds Madrid offers on Thursday.

“Investors are demanding a bit of concession ahead of supply, but the sentiment on Spain remains upbeat and this week’s auctions would not be a major hurdle for them,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

If the ECB were to ease monetary policy further, he would recommend investors increase positions in Spain, he said. A low-rate environment would push investors to seek returns in riskier assets, supporting lower-rated debt.

A sharper than expected drop in inflation last week prompted some investors to bet the ECB could flag further easing on Thursday, either through hints at a 25 bps cut in the refinancing rate to 0.25 percent or at another offering of unlimited long-term loans to banks.

All but one of the 23 traders polled by Reuters expect the ECB to remain on hold in November, however.

“We think they might as well (cut rates on Thursday) and that supports the ‘lower for longer’ type of trade and it supports the periphery to some extent,” one trader said. “But in terms of how much we can rally it’s questionable,” he said, adding that a rate cut would have a minor impact on the euro zone economy.

Italy opens the books for a new “BTP Italia” inflation-linked bond on Tuesday in a bid to tap wealthy households. Analysts expect around 10 billion euros for the 2017 bond to be sold. The four-day offering could be closed early if the sale attracts strong demand.

German Bund futures fell 19 ticks to 141.70, with cash 10-year yields up 1.3 bps at 1.7 percent.