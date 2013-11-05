CORRECTED-Spanish yields bounce off six-month lows as ECB doubts grow

(Corrects to show ECB rate meeting is this week in fourth paragraph)

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Spanish bond yields bounced off six-month lows on Tuesday, as investors shuffled portfolios before a debt sale in a market hit by uncertainty over whether the European Central Bank would flag further cuts in interest rates.

The downbeat mood was exacerbated by data showing U.S. service sector activity accelerated despite October’s partial government shutdown. That came days after a report showed U.S. manufacturing grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years.

The brighter the economic news from the United States, the sooner the Federal Reserve may begin to retreat from a programme of bond-buying that has also indirectly supported euro zone bonds.

And while any speculation of a cut in ECB rates this week always looked a long shot, many players also seem less convinced the bank will even give a clear promise of action.

“The market is backpedaling on monetary policy expectations on both sides of the Atlantic. It is getting cold feet regarding Thursday’s ECB meeting,” said David Schnautz, a strategist at Commerzbank.

Spanish 10-year yields rose 9 basis points to 4.11 percent, underperforming other euro zone debt.

A report showing the country’s registered jobless rose in October also spurred profit-taking, lifting the yields off a six-month low of 3.96 percent hit on Monday when Fitch upgraded its outlook for the country’s credit ratings.

German Bund yields rose 6 bps to 1.74 percent with Bund futures extending falls to settle 73 ticks down at 141.16 after the U.S. ISM service sector numbers.

“The recent batch of U.S. data suggesting that the October government shutdown theatre didn’t do anything damaging to the U.S. economy leaves the market flirting with the idea that a December tapering could still be on the cards and not March,” said Schnautz.

QUARTER-POINT

A sharp drop in inflation last week prompted speculation the ECB would at least flag further easing on Thursday, either through hints of a 25 bps cut in the refinancing rate to 0.25 percent or of another offering of unlimited long-term loans to banks.

That pushed euro zone bonds higher last week, but they gave up some ground on Tuesday, with traders blaming the latest polls predicting the ECB will hold fire. All but one of 23 traders polled by Reuters saw no cut in November.

The doubts over the bank’s policy also tempered demand for riskier assets, with European shares retreating from a five-year high.

“The fact that we are seeing Bunds soften, peripherals underperform and equities weaken smacks of the market perhaps reassessing whether it has got ahead of itself in terms of expecting a near term policy response from the ECB,” Rabobank senior rate strategist Richard McGuire said.

Italian 10-year yields were 6 bps higher at 4.17 percent, while French, Austrian and Belgian yields also rose.

Investors in Spain were making room for 3-4 billion euros of 2018, 2023 and 2026 bonds on offer on Thursday.

ITALY DEBT SALE

One trader said a rate cut would have a negligible impact on the euro zone anyway so the market reaction to such a move, while positive, would probably be muted.

Italy opened the books for a new “BTP Italia” inflation-linked bond on Tuesday in a bid to tap wealthy households to finance its 2 trillion euro debt burden.

The Treasury sold 16.8 billion euros on the first day of the sale, prompting it to say it would close the planned four-day sale early on Wednesday.

A strong sale could be a catalyst for a near-term rally in Italian bonds, some analysts said. Even 15 billion euros would have allowed the treasury to cut back on the size of other offers at auctions for the rest of the year, UniCredit rate strategist Luca Cazzulani said. (Editing by Patrick Graham)