Euro zone bonds rally after surprise ECB rate cut

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields fell sharply on Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised market participants by cutting interest rates to a new record low.

Two-year German yields fell to their lowest since June, while Italian yields hit a new five-month low as many in the market had expected the ECB to remain on hold but to signal a future cut.

All but one of the 23 traders polled by Reuters this week expected the ECB to remain on hold. It cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis points to 0.25 percent.

“The rate decision has taken the wider market by surprise and signalled that the ECB is committed to Mario Draghi’s comment of doing anything necessary to save the euro,” Tom Robertson, senior trader at Accendo Markets.

Euro zone debt rallied across the board.

Ten-year Spanish yields fell 10 basis points to 4.05 percent and Italian yields eased 10 bps to 4.08 percent, having hit a five-month low of 4.06 percent.

Short-dated German yields fell sharply, with two-year bond yields down 6.2 bps at 0.08 percent and five-year bonds yielding 0.63 percent, down 8.8 bps.

Yields on other safe-haven euro zone debt also fell sharply.

Ten-year UK gilt yields sank to a two-day low of 2.689 percent, while their spread over Bunds widened to exceed 100 basis points, its highest in six weeks.