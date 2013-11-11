Portuguese yields fall after Moody's raises ratings outlook

* Moody’s changes Portuguese rating outlook to stable

* Portuguese debt outperforms broader euro zone debt rebound

* Bunds rise after biggest one-day loss since September

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Portuguese bond yields fell on Monday, outperforming a broader rebound in euro zone debt after Moody’s raised its outlook on the country’s ratings to stable from negative.

The agency’s move after European markets closed on Friday was the latest in a series of pieces of news which has improved sentiment towards Lisbon since a government crisis sent 10-year yields back above an unsustainable 8 percent in July.

Ten-year Portuguese government bond yields fell as much as 12 basis points to 5.89 percent. The yield gap between 10-year and two-year Portuguese bonds is near its widest since July - reflecting easing concerns about the possibility of a debt restructuring.

“On the background you have got a general macro economic improvement,” said Gianluca Ziglio, executive director for fixed income at Sunrise Brokers, in reference to Portugal.

“We are now seeing the rating agencies also moving in a positive way, or at least removing the bias towards the downside.”

Other lower-rated debt also rose, with ten-year Spanish yields falling 2.3 basis points to 4.10 percent and the Italian equivalent easing 2.5 bps to 4.12 percent.

Portugal has started to recover from its worst recession since the 1970s and the International Monetary Fund said on Friday it was on track with its bailout and gave the indebted euro zone country another 1.9 billion euros.

“BUY-DIPS” MENTALITY

Euro zone bonds rose across the credit spectrum, after a sell-off on Friday when higher-than-expected U.S. jobs numbers brought forward bets of a cut in U.S. monetary stimulus.

Last week’s shock move by the European Central Bank to push ahead with a cut in interest rates - and the stronger commitment to stimulating the economy that implies - is still supporting European debt markets.

But investors are also returning to bets on the Federal Reserve scaling back its programme of bond-buying before March, after U.S. job growth unexpectedly accelerated in October. A Reuters poll after Friday’s numbers showed more primary dealers were leaning toward an earlier cut in stimulus.

That is broadly bad news for top-rated government bonds. But German Bund futures were up 13 ticks on Monday at 141.15, having seen their biggest one-day loss since September on Friday. Yields on bonds issued by the Netherlands, Belgium, Austria and France were down between 1 and 2 basis points.

“The sell-off on Friday was too aggressive and only in correlation with U.S. Treasuries. The signal from the ECB was very strong and that’s going to be supportive for Germany and the other markets,” Alessandro Giansanti, senior rates strategy at ING said.