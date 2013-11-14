Euro zone bonds rise as Fed's Yellen sticks with stimulus

* Nominee for new Fed chief sticks with monetary stimulus

* French GDP data disappoints, German growth slows

* Data reinforces case for accommodative ECB stance

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds rose on Thursday after Federal Reserve chief nominee Janet Yellen suggested the Fed was in no hurry to trim its bond purchases.

Data showing the currency bloc’s economy all but stagnated in the third quarter supported the case for the European Central Bank’s accommodative stance, bolstering gains in the bond market.

Appearing before the Senate for her confirmation hearing, Fed Vice Chair Yellen said there were “dangers” in ending the Fed’s current monetary stimulus too early.

Bunds and Treasuries had traded higher after Yellen’s remarks were released before the Senate hearing, in which said the Fed had “more work to do” to help the economy and labour.

This helped calm bond markets rattled by a stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report last week, which prompted investors to bring forward their expectations of when the Fed will begin tapering off its asset purchases.

“It’s clear that she’s (Yellen) sticking to that more dovish line, which is helping to calm some of the nerves we’ve seen earlier in the bond market on the back of the data we’ve been seeing recently,” said ICAP strategist Philip Tyson. “Maybe there’s scope for a little bit more upside (in bonds) in the absence of any curve balls in the short run.”

German Bund futures rose 37 ticks on the day to settle at 141.70, extending the previous day’s rally triggered by dovish comments from ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet.

Cash 10-year Bunds yielded 3 basis points less on the day at 1.70 percent. Yields on other high-rated euro zone debt were about 4 bps down. Italian yields fell 6 bps to 4.07 percent, trading at parity with Spanish equivalents, which were 4 bps down.

FRAGILE RECOVERY

Data on Thursday reinforced the idea that the euro zone economy could do with more support. They showed France’s recovery fizzled out in the third quarter while German growth slowed.

France’s economy unexpectedly contracted by 0.1 percent, adding to its bad news after Standard & Poor’s last week downgraded the country’s sovereign debt rating.

“The euro area recovery is very fragile and that will reinforce markets expectations that the ECB will maintain its accommodative stance for some time,” said Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

“But I think for them to ease further and to put the deposit rate into negative territory, you either need to see a complete reversal of the positive (trend) you have seen in the PMIs (purchasing managers’ indexes) and/or a building of deflation pressures in the euro zone as a whole.”