Euro zone debt falls on caution before U.S. data, Fed minutes

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone bonds fell on Wednesday in a cautious market as investors focused on upcoming U.S. economic data that could shed light on when the Federal Reserve might cut its bond purchases.

Comments by German Bundesbank and European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann that the ECB should not embark straightaway on further easing measures after cutting rates last week also added to the softer tone in the market.

Across the Atlantic, outgoing Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke affirmed that the central bank will maintain ultra-easy monetary policy for as long as needed but investors were edgy that sustained strong data could prompt the Fed to trim its stimulus early.

Reports on U.S. retail sales, existing home sales and consumer prices - all pertinent to Fed policy - are due later before release of minutes from the Fed’s October meeting.

Bund futures extended the previous day’s losses triggered by commentary from U.S. and euro zone central bank officials sounding less dovish than previously flagged, and by upbeat German investor sentiment survey.

“After the rally last week based on what happened with the ECB cutting rates and dovish statements from the U.S. the market is now refocusing on the status of the economy,” said ING strategist Alessandro Giansanti.

“We expect an improvement in the latest data so that should have bearish consequences for U.S. Treasuries and also Bunds. If data continues to come up positive the Fed should move from an expansionary to restrictive monetary policy that’s why the market is a bit wary now.”

The Bund future was last 29 ticks down at 141.12, a one-week low, while German 10-year yields were 2.6 basis points up at 1.74 percent.

Yields on Dutch, French and Belgian bonds were similarly higher with traders saying reports on Thursday on euro zone manufacturing activity were also making investors wary.

“People don’t seem to have a huge amount of business to transact at this time in point and they don’t seem to want to add to positions going into year-end,” one trader said.

ECB OUTLOOK SUPPORTS PERIPHERY

In lower-rated debt, Irish 10-year yields were up 2 bps on the day at 3.54 percent, broadly in line with moves in Italian and Spanish bonds.

In a test of Ireland’s return to capital markets after it exits an international bailout next month, Allied Irish Banks launched a senior debt sale on Wednesday, the first from the bank since the country’s financial sector collapsed in 2008. The offer attracted strong demand from European bond investors.

Spanish 10-year yields nudged up to 4.11 percent ahead of debt sales on Thursday with Italian equivalents 2 bps higher at 4.10 percent but some in the market expect yields to grind lower into year-end supported by the ECB’s accommodative monetary stance.

Barclays strategists said euro zone economic growth and declining price pressures put debt sustainability efforts in the currency bloc at risk and this could see more policy easing from the ECB.

“Another cut in official interest rates is not excluded, but we think the ECB will likely use unconventional tools to boost the quantity of money in circulation,” they said in a note.