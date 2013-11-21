Bunds plunge after Fed signal on reducing bond-buying stimulus

* Fed minutes suggest tapering may happen soon

* Euro zone bonds fall across the board

* Spanish bond auction sees strong demand

By Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - German Bunds weakened on Thursday after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s October meeting showed policymakers felt they could trim the bank’s stimulus programme soon if this was warranted by economic growth data.

The Fed minutes more than offset firming pressure driven by talk that the European Central Bank is mulling negative deposit rates, which would effectively penalise banks for holding money with the ECB overnight.

The diverging central bank outlooks, however, pushed the premium U.S. T-notes offered over Bunds to seven-year highs of 109 basis points in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

“The minutes from the Fed left open the possibility of tapering in December,” ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said.

“If we get another strong payrolls (report in the United States), the risk is that we see (Bund) yields pushing further up,” he said.

Previously, bets on when the Fed will start scaling back bond purchases were skewed towards March after Fed chief nominee Janet Yellen suggested the central bank was in no rush to reduce the stimulus.

Ten-year German yields rose 6 basis points to 1.77 percent, catching up with a rise in their U.S. counterparts overnight. U.S. 10-year yields were 2 bps higher at 2.81 percent in European trade.

Bund futures fell 79 ticks on the day to 140.65.

A weaker-than-expected euro zone Purchasing Managers Index added fuel to speculation the ECB could ease monetary policy further.

ECB President Mario Draghi has said negative deposit rates were discussed at the last meeting but he told reporters in Berlin on Thursday he had nothing new to say on the issue.

“The impact (of the Fed outlook) should be more limited in Europe,” BNP Paribas rate strategist Patrick Jacq said.

SPAIN FUNDING

While the Fed minutes weakened euro zone bonds across the curve in early trade, strong demand at a Spanish auction of 3.5 billion euros of new 2017 bonds lifted sentiment in the periphery.

Madrid now needs to sell no more than 700 million euros at its next auction on Dec. 5 to reach its 2013 funding target.

Spanish 10-year yields were last flat at 4.10 percent, erasing an earlier rise.

“This supports our positive medium-term outlook on spreads on the back of an ongoing constructive outlook for central bank sponsored liquidity, as evidenced by the ECB’s public debate over additional unconventional policy measures,” Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

“Near term, though, the proximity of year-end and uncertainty as regards taper timing in the U.S. ... means spread narrowing trades may face something of an uphill struggle.”