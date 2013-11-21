Euro zone debt falls as Fed minutes revives tapering worries

* Fed minutes suggest tapering may happen soon

* Euro zone bonds fall across the board

* Spanish bond auction sees strong demand

By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Marius Zaharia

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone debt fell on Thursday in choppy trading after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s October meeting fueled concerns it could soon scale back its monetary stimulus.

Adding to the downside, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi played down talk that the central bank was considering an unprecedented policy of making banks pay to deposit cash with it overnight in a bid to boost economic activity.

Markets have become increasingly sensitive to central bank talk as they struggle to make sense of the “forward guidance” they have been given on the path ahead for interest rates.

Still, the diverging monetary policies between the Fed and the ECB, which earlier this month reinforced its accommodative stance with a surprise rate cut, left the premium of U.S. bonds over German ones near seven-year highs.

“There is a lot of uncertainty, I think it’s going to stay volatile because every data print out of the U.S. can significantly move the market, as we’ve seen today,” Michael Leister, senior interest rate strategist at Commerzbank, said.

German Bund futures settled 46 ticks lower at 140.98, pushing ten-year German yields 3 basis points higher to 1.74 percent. U.S. 10-year yields were flat at 2.79 percent.

Fed minutes showed officials felt they could decide to scale back the asset-purchase program at one of its next few meetings provided this was warranted by economic growth, leaving investors particularly sensitive to incoming data.

But this session’s releases left investors none the wiser.

They showed some strength in the labour market and manufacturing activity, but inflation was muted and factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region slowed.

“The minutes from the Fed left open the possibility of tapering in December,” ICAP strategist Philip Tyson said.

“If we get another strong (U.S.) payrolls, the risk is that we see (Bund) yields pushing further up,” he said.

Previously, bets on when the Fed will start scaling back bond purchases were skewed towards March after Fed chief nominee Janet Yellen suggested the central bank was in no rush to reduce the stimulus.

DIVERGING OUTLOOKS

The premium U.S. T-notes offer over Bunds was at 104 bps - not far from seven-year highs of 109 basis points reached in after-hours trading on Wednesday.

The recent widening reflects the diverging monetary policies, with recent data out of the euro zone supporting the case for the ECB’s accommodative stance, such as weaker-than-expected euro zone Purchasing Managers Index.

Periphery prices also fell, despite strong demand at a Spanish auction of 3.5 billion euros of new 2017 bonds.

Spanish 10-year yields were 1.8 basis points higher at 4.12 percent, and Italian yields were up 1.7 basis points at 4.10 percent.

Madrid now needs to sell no more than 700 million euros at its next auction on Dec. 5 to reach its 2013 funding target.

“This supports our positive medium-term outlook on spreads on the back of an ongoing constructive outlook for central bank sponsored liquidity, as evidenced by the ECB’s public debate over additional unconventional policy measures,” Rabobank rate strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor said.

“Near term, though, the proximity of the year-end and uncertainty as regards taper timing in the U.S. ... means spread narrowing trades may face something of an uphill struggle.”