Euro zone bonds stabilise, investors eye ECB speakers

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds stabilised on Tuesday as investors stuck to the sidelines before more European Central Bank comments and the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday this week.

ECB Executive Board members Yves Mersch and Joerg Asmussen speak later - the latest in a series of speakers this week that have, on the whole, reinforced expectations of more monetary easing in the euro zone.

ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Monday interest rates had to remain low for an extended period and might go even lower if needed, while his colleague Ardo Hansson was quoted as saying the ECB still has room to cut rates.

“They are keeping the door open for further easing if necessary but unless the inflation data this week surprises significantly on the downside I think the likelihood is the ECB will remain on hold for a considerable period of time,” Nick Stamenkovic, bond strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

German Bund futures were up 1 tick at 141.33, having risen in the previous session on expectations that lower oil prices, after a deal to curb Iran’s nuclear activity, could add to a low inflation outlook and support the case for more ECB easing. Oil prices also stabilized on Tuesday.

Ten-year German yields were flat at 1.73 percent, French yields were steady at 2.19 percent and Austrian yields were unchanged at 2.08 percent.

A surprise fall in annual inflation for October to 0.7 percent, well below its target of just under 2 percent, prompted the ECB to cut rates this month. Inflation data for November is due on Friday and is forecast at 0.8 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Also key for the rates outlook will be the ECB’s staff projections to be published at next week’s monetary policy meeting.

“All will depend on the outcome of the forecast for inflation. If inflation for next year will be 1 percent or above, this should be neutral,” Piet Lammens, strategist at KBC said.

“If the inflation forecast for next year would be below 1 percent, then we think the market (will be reminded of) all this dovish talk and will think the ECB is closer to another easing of policy and this might still help the overall Bund market.”

Peripheral bonds were mixed, with 10-year Spanish yields up 1.9 bps at 4.19 percent and Italian yields flat at 4.09 percent before a bond sale.

Italy will offer up to 3 billion euros of zero-coupon bonds maturing in 2015 later in the day and up to 2.5 billion euros of 2024 bonds on Thursday.

“The ECB is providing a backstop, the short-end remains pretty well underpinned,” Stamenkovic said, adding the sale should go fine.

“The underlying backdrop for peripherals is favourable but ahead of the supply on Thursday, investors might demand a bit of a concession.”