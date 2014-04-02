FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek 10-year bond yields hit new four year lows
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2014 / 8:10 AM / 3 years ago

Greek 10-year bond yields hit new four year lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - Greek 10-year bond yields fell to new four-year lows on Wednesday, with investor appetite increasing after its international lenders agreed to release the next tranche of its bailout programme.

Encouraged by falling bond yields, Greece is considering ending its four-year exclusion from bond markets by selling 1.5 billion-2 billion euros of five-year bonds in a test issue in the first half of the year.

On Tuesday, Austria’s finance minister Michael Spindelegger said Greece may not need another bailout.

Greek 10-year yields were last 7 basis points lower on the day at 6.404 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Geddie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.