Bund futures rise half-a-point after U.S. payrolls

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - German Bund futures rose more than half-a-point on Friday after a slightly weaker than expected U.S. jobs report and with investors mulling over the European Central Bank’s hints about potential asset purchases.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 192,000 new jobs last month after rising 197,000 in February, the Labor Department said. Economists had expected a 200,000 increase.

Bund futures were last 54 ticks higher on the day at 143.46.

“It’s positioning ... the market was quite short into these numbers. It is perceived to be the first clean jobs report that doesn’t have the weather effect in it and some people we quite disappointed,” one trader said.

ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the governing council had discussed the option of printing money at its April policy meeting.

German newspaper Faz reported on Friday the ECB has modelled an asset purchase programme that showed 1 trillion euros of securities buying would increase inflation 0.2-0.8 percent. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by John Geddie)