Bund yields hit new low on Ukraine crisis, periphery yields rise

* Ukraine president says Russian troops crossed border * Spanish August inflation at -0.5 pct vs -0.6 pct forecast * Euro zone inflation data due on Friday * Italy sells 8 bln euros of debt at record low yields (Updates prices) By Marius Zaharia LONDON, Aug 28 (Reuters) - German Bund yields fell to a record low after Ukraine accused Russia of moving troops across their border, while yields on lower-rated euro zone bonds rose as expectations dwindled that the European Central bank would loosen policy soon. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said on Thursday Russian troops had entered Ukraine and his security council would meet to decide how to respond. Moscow says it has no involvement in the conflict between pro-Russian rebels and the Ukrainian military. Bunds, which perform well in times of heightened uncertainty because they are seen as safe assets, saw their 10-year yields reach a record low of 0.867 percent. Yields on peripheral euro zone bonds suffered after Spanish deflation data came in better than expected and German inflation held steady. That led some investors to position for a surprise in Friday's euro zone inflation report. "Slightly better-than-expected inflation data could probably delay expectations of QE and this is why the periphery is underperforming, while the latest headlines in Ukraine triggered a rally in core markets," said Patrick Jacq, a rate strategist at BNP Paribas in Paris. Economists polled by Reuters predict inflation across the currency union fell to 0.3 percent in August from 0.4 percent in July. Speculation that the ECB was getting close to announcing a large-scale asset purchase programme, known as quantitative easing, grew after a speech by President Mario Draghi on Friday in which he pointed to a "significant" fall in inflation expectations. But ECB sources said the central bank was unlikely to take new policy action next week unless August inflation figures showed the euro zone sinking towards deflation. link.reuters.com/fug72w Spanish and Italian 10-year yields rose 10 and 7 basis points respectively to 2.24 percent and 2.44 percent, respectively. INFLATION EXPECTATIONS The five-year, five-year forward breakeven rate - the ECB's preferred measure of the market's inflation expectations - has picked up since Draghi's speech on Friday in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The rate, which now shows roughly where investors expect forecasts of inflation for 2024 to be in 2019, had fallen by roughly 20 bps in less than a month before those remarks and was approaching its 2010 record lows of around 1.90 percent. It has since picked up to a shade above 2 percent. Other measures still show very low long-term inflation expectations. Ten-year inflation swaps stand at 1.5 percent, while five-year swaps trade at 1 percent. Two-year German breakeven rates, derived from the yield gap between conventional and inflation-linked bonds, are negative. Ten-year breakeven rates at 1.26 percent are not far from Japan's 1.18 percent. Japan has battled low growth and deflation for most of the past 20 years. Spanish deflation reached minus 0.5 percent in August, less better than expected. "There are two scenarios. We're either indeed going towards a climate like that of Japan ... or we are in a massive bond bubble which at some point of course will burst," said KBC strategist Piet Lammens. Low inflation or deflation may create problems for the euro zone's lowest-rated economies as those countries try to cut their debts. However, prospects of QE make those bonds attractive at this stage, since the market expects the ECB would be a heavy buyer at any price. This ensured Italy was able to sell 8 billion euros of five- and 10-year bonds at record low yields on Thursday. (Graphics by Vincent Flasseur, editing by Larry King)