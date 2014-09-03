Exchange glitch hurts German bond auction demand - traders

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Derivatives exchange Eurex suspended trading on its five-year German bond future contracts on Wednesday morning, a move that dented demand at a coinciding five-year German bond auction, traders said.

Announcements on the exchange’s website showed technical issues arose between 0755 GMT and 0859 GMT, right in the middle of the bidding period for Germany’s new five-year bond.

A spokesperson for Eurex declined to comment on whether the technical issue affected demand at the auction and the Bundesbank did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Demand for the auction fell short of Berlin’s 5 billion euro target, Germany’s central bank announced just after the bidding deadline expired at 0930 GMT.

This marked the first time since May that total bids were below the amount of bonds on offer, considered within the market to be a technical “failure” even though the Bundesbank carried out its standard procedure of retaining a portion of the sale.

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of investor demand that takes into account the Bundesbank retention, fell to 1.2 from 1.6 last month and 2.0 in July.

“It was definitely a factor in the fairly poor demand for the auction,” said one trader, referring to the Eurex outage.

Dealers tend to sell future contracts ahead of auctions, with the aim of pushing down secondary market prices and then buying the new bonds at auction.

A second trader said the glitch resulted in “slightly less demand” but added that low yields and conflicting reports around a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict had also made investors cautious. (Editing by Alison Williams)