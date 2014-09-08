Italy, Spain yields edge up before debt sales but ECB limits rise

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Italian and Spanish yields rose on Monday ahead of euro zone debt sales this week but they remained within sight of record lows hit following Thursday's burst of stimulus from the European Central Bank. Italy is due to auction medium- and long-term bonds later this week, along with Germany, Austria and the Netherlands and this is prompting the market to pause after last week's sharp rally. The Italian Treasury will announce the size and maturities of its bond sales later on Monday. Many in the market expect the back-up in yields to be modest with peripheral euro zone bond yields seen resuming their downward trend as the ECB's stimulus measures - including rate cuts and plans for an asset-backed securities and covered bond purchase programme - could spur investors into riskier assets to maximise returns. Italian and Spanish 10-year yields were 4 basis points up at 2.30 percent and 2.10 percent respectively, not far from record lows hit on Friday. "We're seeing a bit of a setback coming on the back of the very strong rally that we've seen towards the end of last week but I think the setback will be short lived and will be seen as a buying opportunity," said Rainer Guntermann, a strategist at Commerzbank. "The overriding hunt for yield remains given all the ECB support that is now in the pipeline that will ultimately push peripheral spreads lower still." The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to 0.05 percent, raised the penalty for banks keeping money overnight in central bank deposits to 0.20 percent. President Mario Draghi also left the door open to bond purchases with newly printed money, a tool known as quantitative easing, or QE, although questions remain over German resistance to such a step. At the euro zone's core, yields on German 10-year bonds - a traditional hedge against geopolitical concerns - were a touch lower at 0.93 percent, with a fraying ceasefire in Ukraine burnishing their safe-haven appeal. "Friday's ceasefire agreement in eastern Ukraine was already violated on Sunday, confirming our doubts regarding a swift and permanent de-escalation of the armed conflict," Bayerische Landesbank strategists said in a note. "Over the week, Bunds should therefore remain supported by geopolitical risks, especially as the few euro zone data releases will probably be mixed at best." (editing by John Stonestreet)