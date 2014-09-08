Spanish bonds underperform as traders eye Scottish vote

(Updates prices, adds analyst, trader comments) By Emelia Sithole-Matarise LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Spanish bonds underperformed euro zone peers on Monday, with some traders and analysts saying that Scotland's looming independence vote could reignite a similar separatist bid in Spain's Catalonia region. A weekend poll showing the pro-Scottish independence camp with a lead only 10 days before the Sept. 18 referendum served to rattle sterling currency and money markets. Euro zone bonds have so far paid little heed to the Scottish referendum, but some traders and analysts said the potential ripple effects in other European countries were prompting a little profit-taking in Spanish bonds after their sharp rally last week in the wake of European Central Bank (ECB) rate cuts. Spanish 10-year yields were 3 basis points higher at 2.09 percent, off the record low of 2.05 percent hit last week. Italian equivalents were up by 1 basis point at 2.28 percent, within sight of an record low of 2.255 percent. Michel Juvet, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Bordier, said that a Catalan movement to break away from Spain could gain encouragement from a victory for Scotland's "Yes" campaign. "The consequences in Europe could be bad," he said. Many in the market, however, expect any profit-taking in peripheral euro zone bonds to be modest, with yields expected to resume their downward trend as the ECB's openness to large-scale bond purchases spurs investors into riskier assets to maximise returns. Yields on Portuguese and Greek bonds, the highest in the euro zone, were 1 basis point lower at 3.08 percent and 5.58 percent respectively. "We're seeing a bit of a setback (in Spain and Italy) coming on the back of the very strong rally that we've seen towards the end of last week, but I think the setback will be short-lived and will be seen as a buying opportunity," Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann said. "The overriding hunt for yield remains, given all the ECB support that is now in the pipeline that will ultimately push peripheral spreads lower still." The ECB cut its main refinancing rate to 0.05 percent, raised the penalty for banks keeping money overnight in central bank deposits to 0.2 percent and unveiled plans for an asset-backed securities and covered bond purchase scheme. President Mario Draghi also left the door open to bond purchases with newly printed money, a tool known as quantitative easing, or QE, though questions remain over German resistance to such a step. (Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by John Stonestreet and David Goodman)