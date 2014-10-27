FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Core euro zone government bond yields fall on weak German data
October 27, 2014 / 11:35 AM / 3 years ago

Core euro zone government bond yields fall on weak German data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Euro zone stress tests bring relief to euro zone bond
market
    * Italian bonds underperform Spanish ones but yields still
falling
    * German yields reverse rise after weak German Ifo data

 (Updates prices, adds quotes)
    By Marius Zaharia
    LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Peripheral euro zone government
bond yields rose on Monday as a weak German sentiment survey
prompted a shift to safer core debt, overshadowing relief that
there were no unpleasant surprises from bank stress tests.
    The results of the European Central Bank's Asset Quality
Review, released on Sunday, showed that no major bank was in
trouble, and those that failed had a relatively small capital
hole to fill. 
    Italy's performance, however, was poor with nine banks
failing to meet the ECB's criteria, whereas Spain's banks got a
clean bill of health.
    That helped send Italy's 10-year bond yield up to more than
40 basis points over Spanish equivalents on Monday, the widest
since February 2012.
    Economic data that reinforced the view of a weak euro zone
economy pushed German 10-year bond yields lower after an early
rise, and saw investors shift out of peripheral bonds.
    A survey by the Munich-based Ifo think tank showed German
business sentiment deteriorating for a sixth month running to
its lowest in almost two years. 
    "You saw a bit of a relief rally this morning after the
tests came in on consensus, and then we had the German Ifo so
the attention pretty swiftly turned back to that," said Rabobank
fixed income strategist Lyn Graham-Taylor.
    "Is this (stress tests) going to see banks suddenly start
lending to everyone, increasing their balance sheets? No, and
the Ifo has built on that looking at the demand side."
    Ten-year German Bund yields, which set the
standard for euro zone borrowing costs, fell 2 basis points to
0.87 percent.

    STRESS TESTS
    Only 25 of 130 euro zone banks tested failed the European
Central Bank's assessment at the end of last year, with a total
25 billion euro capital shortfall. Investors saw this as
manageable and reassuring.
    Of the banks that failed, a dozen had already raised 15
billion euros to make repairs. The main problems were in Italy,
Cyprus and Greece.
    Spanish 10-year yields fell 4 basis points to
2.14 percent, while Italian yields rose 3 basis
points to 2.55 percent.
    "The fundamentals are clearly in favour of Spain relative to
Italy, whether its growth, fiscal, banking or indeed political,"
    said RIA Capital Markets bond strategist Nick Stamenkovic.
    "The likelihood is that Spain will continue to outperform
Italy in the near term."
    Traders said part of Italy's underperformance versus Spain
could be explained by plans to sell 3.5 billion euros of
zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday, as well as
medium- and long-term debt on Thursday. 

 (Additional reporting by Michael Urquhart; Editing by Susan
Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
