European bond yields flat, eyes on Fed meeting outcome

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European government bond yields steadied on Tuesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the results of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the market focus on what policymakers will say about the path of monetary easing.

The Fed is expected to announce the end of its bond-buying stimulus, and is also likely to reassure markets by restating its willingness to wait before hiking interest rates.

With no major economic data due, German ten-year government bond yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 1 basis point to 0.88 percent at 0728 GMT.

The spread of Italian over Spanish bonds remained at its widest since February 2012 after Italy’s banks showed the weakest performance in European Central Bank stress test results released on Sunday.

Italy will test market appetite for its debt on Tuesday with the offer of 3.5 billion euros ($4.45 bln) of zero coupon and euro zone inflation-linked bonds.

“No-one is expecting marvellous results after the pressure on BTPs yesterday following the bank stress test results,” said DZ Bank strategist Chrisian Lenk

“There is a bit more event risk from that auction for the periphery in general, and Italy specifically.”