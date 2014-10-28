European bond yields steady, eyes on Fed meeting outcome

(Updates prices, adds Slovenia, Austria, Italy auctions)

By Michael Urquhart

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - European government bond yields steadied on Tuesday as investors took a cautious approach ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the market focus on what policymakers will say about the path of monetary easing.

The Fed is expected to announce the end of its bond-buying stimulus, and is also likely to reassure markets by restating its willingness to wait before hiking interest rates.

With no major economic data due, German ten-year government bond yields, the euro zone benchmark, rose 2 basis points to 0.89 percent at 1056 GMT. Yields on Spanish and Greek ten-year bonds fell by 1 basis point, and rose by 1 basis point for Italian debt.

The spread of Italian over Spanish bonds continued to widen, and is at its widest since February 2012 after Italy’s banks showed the weakest performance in European Central Bank stress test results released on Sunday.

“Italy keeps underperforming Spain, even after the stress tests, so perhaps it’s an indication that people are not positioned for the trade,” said Citi global head of rates strategy Allesandro Tentori.

UBS strategists see the 10-year Italian/German spread, currently at 166 basis point, trading between 135 and 185 bps in the near term.

“Below 135 bps Italian yields look uncompetitive to higher yield assets such as USTs and gilts for bond investors with global benchmarks and at over 185 bps the carry on offer is likely to encourage demand from domestic participants,” the strategists said.

Italy sold 1 billion euros of bonds linked to euro zone inflation and 2.5 billion euros of a two-year, zero-coupon bond.

Yields on Slovenian 10-year bonds rose by 2 basis points to 2.81 percent as the country began marketing a seven-year euro-denominated bond that will launch and price later in the day.

Austria said it will issue 1.1 billion euros in bonds by reopening 2024 and 2019 issues in an auction on Nov. 4. ($1 = 0.7866 euro)