FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italian bond futures fall after Greek/euro zone stalemate
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
Future of Money
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 12, 2015 / 7:25 AM / 3 years ago

Italian bond futures fall after Greek/euro zone stalemate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian bond futures fell on Thursday after Greece and its euro zone creditors failed to agree on a way forward on a new financing deal for the country, and scheduled a new attempt for Monday.

After seven hours of crisis talks in Brussels that ended in the early hours of Thursday, euro zone finance ministers were unable to agree even a joint statement on the next procedural steps.

Italian BTP futures were down 29 ticks at 137.29 in early trade. Concerns about Greece were, however, seen having little impact on demand on a debt sale in Rome later in the day as contagion to other peripheral euro zone countries is seen as being contained for now by the European Central Bank’s bond buying programme.

German Bund futures, the euro zone market’s safe haven, were 17 ticks higher at 158.78.

Reporting by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.