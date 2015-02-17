FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
German Bund yields fall after Greek deal talks break down
#Market News
February 17, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

German Bund yields fall after Greek deal talks break down

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 17 (Reuters) - German Bund yields fell to near record lows on Tuesday as investors sought shelter in top-rated assets after Greece rejected a euro zone proposal to extend its international bailout by six months.

A sell-off is expected in Greek bonds and stock markets when they open at 0830 GMT. The euro weakened.

The breakdown in talks between Athens and its European partners raised doubts about Greece’s future in the euro zone.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the single currency area’s finance ministers’ group, said the country had until Friday to request an extension.

German Bund yields fell 3 basis points to 0.315 percent, within touching distance of their 0.299 percent record low.

The European Central Bank will decide on Wednesday whether to maintain emergency lending to Greek banks that are bleeding deposits at an estimated 2 billion euros a week.

“A failure to reach an agreement in the coming weeks could easily trigger bank runs, ECB liquidity withdrawal, and even a Grexit,” said Jan von Gerich, chief fixed income analyst at Nordea. “The stakes are thus high.” (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

