Periphery's bond yields dip as Greece says will seek loan extension

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise

LONDON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Yields on Greek and other lower-rated euro zone bonds fell on Wednesday amid signs Greece may reach an agreement with its lenders and win further respite for its banks from the European Central Bank.

A Greek government spokesperson said Athens would ask on Wednesday for an extension to its loan agreement with the euro zone, which it distinguishes from its international bailout programme.

A source had told Reuters late on Tuesday that Athens planned to request an extension of up to six months on its loan agreement with the euro zone, on conditions to be negotiated.

But European Union paymaster Germany says no such deal is on offer and without financing Greece will run out cash by the end of March.

EU finance ministers have been pushing Greece to remain in the international bailout programme, which was rejected by its anti-austerity government at talks that broke down on Monday. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told a German magazine he was working with the head of the finance ministers, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, to extend the bailout until the summer.

ECB policymakers were divided at a meeting on Wednesday on whether to allow more emergency funding for Greek banks that have lost deposits at an unnerving rate.

Greek 10-year bond yields fell 22 basis points to 10.40 percent, having climbed as much as 80 bps on Tuesday, while three-year yields were down more than a percentage point at 17.66 percent.

“The market is taking the view that an agreement between Greece and EU is more likely than not, hence fears of a Greek exit have dissipated somewhat, so we’re seeing appetite for riskier markets, including peripherals,” said Nick Stamenkovic, a strategist at RIA Capital Markets.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year yields were 3 to 4 basis points lower at 1.62 percent, 1.58 percent and 2.33 percent respectively.

ECB FIREWALL

The Greek crisis has so far not spilled over to other peripheral euro zone markets, largely because of the firewall of ECB sovereign bond purchases due to start next month. But the spectre of a Greek exit from the currency bloc has created some anxiety, tempering the market’s 2 1/2-year rally.

Spanish and Italian yields are about a quarter of a percentage point above record lows they reached after the ECB announced a quantitative easing programme on Jan. 22. Analysts expect the yields to return to those troughs or go even lower heading into the ECB purchases in March.

“The market is clearly positioned for an environment whereby QE will diffuse any damage that could come from a deterioration of the Greek situation,” said Matteo Regesta, a strategist at Citi.

“So when there’s a bit of selloff, global portfolio managers are inclined to buy the dips, because with the ECB coming to the market in March people are comfortable with being long periphery.” (Editing by Larry King)