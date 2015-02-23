FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bund futures fall, Italian BTP futures rise after Greek deal
February 23, 2015 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Bund futures fall, Italian BTP futures rise after Greek deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - German Bund futures fell, while BTP futures rose on Monday aftre Greece agreed a conditional financial rescue with Europe.

The deal, subject to Greece passing reform promises and reached after its new government made big concessions, eases concerns about Athens leaving the euro zone, something investors had perceived as a nagging outside risk.

Bund futures fell 29 ticks to 158.53, reflecting reduced appetite for low-yielding assets perceived as safe. Italian BTP futures rose 34 ticks to 138.97. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

